Downtown Port Washington Kicks-Off Port Outdoors Dine & Shop Initiative

Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Council Member Mariann Dalimonte are reminding residents that the Town is partnering with the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) and the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce in hosting “Port Outdoors Dine & Shop,” which began on Thursday, August 27 and will end on October 1. The initial August 27 event was a wonderful success, and residents and officials are excited for the event to continue on through September.

The Port Outdoors Dine & Shop will close down portions of Main Street for pedestrian traffic only allowing residents to take advantage of local dining and shopping. Port Outdoors Dine & Shop will be held each Thursday for six weeks from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask when not dining and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

On September 17, upper Main Street and Port Commons will be open for pedestrians (Main Street from Port Washington Boulevard to Belleview Avenue will be temporarily closed).

On September 24, Middle and Lower Main Street will be open for pedestrians (Main Street from Central Drive to Library Road and Main Street from High Street Shore Road) will be temporarily closed. The September 10 event was cancelled due to weather, and rain dates will be scheduled.

In addition to shopping and dining there will be an array of art, music, and dance performances along the walking route. Parking lots and side street parking will be available for diners and shoppers.

This is part of the Town’s “Lift Up Local” initiative, which was designed by Supervisor Bosworth’s internal Business Recovery Response Workgroup. The group’s goal is to find ways to help businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Workgroup, which includes members of the Town Board, have helped establish dining in local parks, expanded outdoor dining programs, created a “parklet” sidewalk dining extension program as well as facilitated street closures to help attract customers.

For more information and rain date information, call 311