Don’t Stop Believing!-Annual Red Stocking Revue Fundraiser

The Port Washington Chapter of CancerCare recently held its 41st annual Red Stocking Revue fundraiser show at Schreiber High School featuring the theme “Don’t Stop Believing! A Celebration of the 80s”. Proudly underwritten by the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, this eagerly awaited family-friendly variety show features singing, dancing, and comedy, never failing to entertain while raising important funds for CancerCare.

What makes the Red Stocking Revue so unique is the inclusion of stage ads that feature local business sponsors and parody popular songs. These sponsors help fund the production of the show and encourage audience members to support local businesses. The amateur, all volunteer cast comes from all over Long Island and donates months of their valuable time to ensure CancerCare of Port Washington’s continued success.

Proceeds from the show go directly to CancerCare, the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. This year’s show was a smashing hit thanks to the hard-working volunteers and the support of the wonderful Port Washington community!

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.cancercarepw.org or follow the Chapter on Facebook at facebook.com/PWMCancerCare and on instagram at @cancercarepw.

—Submitted by CancerCare of Port Washington