Dokebi Kitchen Receives New Tenant Bonus Grant

In the final months of 2023, the Port Washington BID issued grants to several businesses. Dokebi Kitchen is one such business. They were recognized with a new business bonus grant. Dokebi Kitchen features Korean style fried chicken, bubble tea and bento box options. An easy walk across the street from the LIRR station, Dokebi Kitchen provides an easy, take-home option for commuters.

Owner Winnie Lee says, “We envisioned Dokebi to be an integral part of Port Washington community by serving food made with the freshest ingredients and become a staple for lunch and dinner, where customers could expect flavorful Korean fried chicken, authentic Korean dishes with excellent customer service. We are conveniently located by the LIRR for the added convenience for commuters.”

Port Washington BID board member and business owner Manny Galanis says, “As a Port resident and fellow business owner, I am pleased to see Ms. Lee and her team build a business in Port and commend her for bringing a new dining experience to the Port restaurant scene. The BID board members and I are pleased to recognize new businesses like Dokebi with our grant program and wish them great success.”

Dokebi Kitchen is located at 16 Haven Ave., near the LIRR station. To learn more or place an online order, visit https://www.dokebikitchen.com/.

Eligible businesses, both new and established within the defined business district, can apply for grants for funding to assist with costs of improvements to the facade and/or signage at the place of business. Guidelines and applications, along with additional resources for business owners, can be found on the Port Washington B.I.D. website under the Business Resource heading. Inquiries can also be directed to the Port Washington B.I.D. Office at 516-883-8890.

About the Port Washington Business Improvement District:

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (B.I.D.) is committed to improving the economic and business health of the Port Washington commercial area through marketing, promotions, physical improvements and enhanced municipal services for all those who live, work and visit our community.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Business Improvement District