Dime Community Bank Makes Generous Donation To The Nicholas Center

On Jan. 7, The Nicholas Center was awarded a $1,000 check as part of Dime Community Bank’s “Dime Gives Back” initiative.

The Nicholas Center, a nonprofit, located in Port Washington, is a life skills center dedicated to developing innovative programs and offering services that assist young men and women with autism to achieve fuller, more meaningful and productive lives.

During the month of November, Dime Community Bank runs a special initiative #DimeGivesBack, a campaign which supports local charitable organizations during the holiday season. The initiative offers up to $1,000 to local charities that post both pictures and videos on social media outlets, describing what they are thankful for. As part of the initiative, members of the community were encouraged to take a picture or video saying what they were thankful for and name their favorite local charitable organization and then share that picture or video on social media using the hashtag #DimeGivesBack.

Stella Spanakos and Nicole Sugrue, co-founders of The Nicholas Center, proudly welcomed Dan Zaveckas, branch manager of the Port Washington Dime Community Bank, as he was invited to The Nicholas Center for coffee and cake. Zaveckas presented The Nicholas Center with a $1,000 check for their efforts in the initiative.

“We loved the challenge that Dime Bank presented to the community,” co-founder of the Nicholas Center Stella Spanakos said. “We loved making the videos, stating what we were grateful for this holiday season. Everyone at the Nicholas Center was very excited to celebrate and thank Dime Bank for their generous donation. We need to purchase another van, so this is a wonderful donation towards its purchase. It was a great opportunity to have some cake, meet a local business and introduce them to what we do at The Nicholas Center.”

The Nicholas Center's goal is to deliver services, which allow our participants to lead healthy and active lifestyles which foster meaningful relationships, and improve access to daily opportunities that promote independence, employment, skill building, enrichment and full participation in the community.

The Nicholas Center is located at​ 382 Main St. Port Washington. For more information regarding the organization, visit www.nicholascenterusa.org or email info@nicholascenterusa.org.

