Digital Resources Bring The PWPL To You 24/7

With more than 80 online databases, apps and digital resources available to Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) cardholders, there has never been a better time to get the free ‘ePWPL’ tools on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

From educational resources like Tutor.com (live one-on-one tutoring available seven days a week) to entertainment apps like Libby and Kanopy for ebooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows and more. There are literally thousands of digital materials available to Port Washington residents.

For elementary school students, Jean Bennett, Reference Librarian, recommends Tumble Books, which provides a fun and interactive library of animated, talking story books for kids.

“There’s also Creativebug, which hosts thousands of high-quality online arts and crafts video courses for all ages,” Bennett said. “Definitely a plus when you’re stuck inside on a cold winter day.”

“For high school students, mental health is a real priority right now,” Bennett said. “RBdigital has a unique ‘LearnItLive’ health and wellness section with yoga and Pilates classes, meditation guides and spirituality courses. The Library’s YouTube page also offers many on-demand Qigong and Yoga classes as well as archived mental health panel discussions from experts at Project Help Long Island.”

For adults, there is a monthly event calendar full of Zoom lectures, book discussions, live music performances, panel discussions, crafts-to-go, interactive instructional videos and more.

Here are some of top-rated ePWPL digital services available 24/7 with your library card:

• Libby By OverDrive: Borrow and read more than 54,000 ebooks, audiobooks and graphic novels.

• Hoopla: Download music, movies, TV shows, audiobooks, ebooks and comics.

• Lynda.com: Online video courses, classes, training, and tutorials in business, design and technology.

• Kanopy: Stream movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, indie films, children’s and educational videos.

• RBDigital: Download magazines, comics, movies, concerts, TV shows and courses.

• Learning Express Library: SAT, ACT, GRE, TASC practice exams, computer basics classes and career guidance for students and adults.

• Mango Languages: Choose from 71 languages and learn through films and conversations with native speakers. Mobile language learning app available.

• JobNow: Live online career coaching from 2 to 11 p.m. Provides resume writing, interview skills and career assessment services.

• Nuwav Legal Forms: Create ready to use legal documents in minutes. Categories include wills, lease agreements, contracts and more.

• Consumer Reports: Search for ratings, reviews and buying guides for thousands of products.

• Novelist: Online reader’s advisory service to help you find “what to read next” for all ages.

• Morningstar: Online investment research database and rating service to help you make informed financial decisions.

Contact the PWPL if you have any questions or issues downloading, installing or using any of these digital resources. One-on-one tech help is available by appointment and librarians are standing by in-person, via email and over the phone. Call 516-883-4400 x1900 or email Library@PWPL.org.

—Submitted by the PWPL