Digital Fingerprint Scanner For Port Police

Fingerprint scanners are fast replacing manual, ink-on-paper fingerprinting at law enforcement agencies across the county and around the world. Not only is it easier and cleaner for police departments to use, but digital fingerprints are also more accurate and easier to store and upload to databases for use by any police department.

During a recent visit to the Port Washington Police Department (PWPD), Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) got an up-close look at the Department’s new digital fingerprint scanner, which was purchased with County funds she helped secure.

“The improved accuracy and digital transmission capabilities associated with digital fingerprinting are real game-changers in law enforcement,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I’m proud to have worked with my colleague to bring this cutting-edge tool to the Port Washington Police Department.”

The Live Scan 1000 is a high-quality scanning system that digitally captures finger and palm prints. The scanner captures sharp images to ensure error-free biometric data collection, and its immediate image preview feature prevents possible reproduction issues. The scanner electronically checks and sends fingerprints to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and makes them available to the Nassau County Courts and Police Department.

While this digital fingerprint scanner is an important tool for any police agency, the ability to capture digital fingerprints that can instantaneously be shared with various law enforcement agencies has become especially valuable since the elimination last year of pretrial detention for nearly all misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies under sweeping Statewide criminal justice reforms.

“We are grateful to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton for approving the funds to purchase this critical fingerprint scanner,” Port Washington Police Department Chief Robert Del Muro said. “The technology behind these scanners speeds up the processing of arrests and enables the officers to be available for duty faster, as well as bringing accuracy and the ability to share records with other agencies to a whole new level.”

Please contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassacountyny.gov with any questions or comments regarding this or any other topic.

—Submitted by the office of Delia DeRiggi-Whitton