DeRiggi-Whitton Remedies Cow Neck Road Drainage Issues

After receiving complaints from residents about water collecting along Cow Neck Road, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove), Village of Port Washington North Mayor, and Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte met with homeowners and viewed the damage.

Representatives from the Nassau County Department of Public Works also attended this meeting and swiftly came up with a proposal to correct the issue. The engineers constructed a plan to regrade the asphalt to re-channel the water and install additional gutters to help facilitate the flow of the rainwater.

“We were able to clearly see the issue that homeowners were experiencing,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “We are very hopeful that these changes will alleviate the issues going forward.”

“We are thrilled at the remediation the County proposed, and how quickly and completely Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton responded to our issues,” Mayor Weitzner added. “The County’s response coupled with residents’ input on the exact issues with the road’s drainage issues truly captures the spirit of community.”

Please feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office with questions or comments about his project or any other topic at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton