Denouncing the Governor’s Plan to Outlaw Single-Family Homes

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilmembers Dennis Walsh and David Adhami, and Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava joined with dozens of irate and outraged officials at the state, county, town, city and village levels today to slam a provision of Governor Hochul’s State Budget proposal, which would effectively eliminate single-family home zoning across New York State.

Discreetly buried within the governor’s budget, the proposal would mandate that localities permit accessory dwelling units (ADU) on the property of homes that are currently zoned for single-family use, effectively stripping local government of their “home rule” authority to control local zoning.

“Allowing [ADUs} on the property of homes that are currently zoned for single-family use is nothing short of a direct attack on our suburban communities and the quality of life we cherish,” said DeSena. “The legislation proposed in the governor’s budget cannot be allowed to go forward, and I will work tirelessly to defeat it on behalf of those who have elected me.”

Officials detailed how the governor’s attack on suburban quality of life would negatively impact the environment, traffic, parking, emergency services, police protection, gas and electric supply, sanitary sewers, and water supply, as well as the local school systems.

This proposal by Governor Hochul mandates every home in New York State be permitted to have at least one accessory dwelling unit, effectively creating multi-family housing all across the state in one fell swoop.

“Governor Hochul’s one-size-fits-all approach cannot be allowed to stand,” DeSena said. “Local zoning control gives municipalities the ability to determine zoning that is consistent with the character of our communities. Make no mistake, Governor Hochul is trying to impose her will upon us and urbanize suburbia. We cannot allow this assault on our suburban communities.”

In response to Governor Hochul’s covert attempt to destroy suburban quality of life in Nassau County and across the state, DeSena and the assembled local officials drafted letters to the governor, demanding that this proposal be removed.

Additionally, DeSena and her colleagues in local government called upon the governor to remove this attack on our suburban communities from the proposed budget and encouraged members of the public to reach out directly to the governor and their state legislators to express outrage and demand this provision’s removal.

Among the other elected officials at the press conference were Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Nassau Legislature Majority Leader Rich Nicolello, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino, Glen Cove City Mayor Pam Panzenback, Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Jeanine Driscoll, Town Clerk Kate Murray, Town Council Members Anthony D’Esposito, Dennis Dunne, Chris Carini and Tom Muscarella, Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato, Town Clerk Rich LaMarca, Councilmembers Steve Labriola, Michele Johnson, Lou Imbroto, Tom Hand, Laura Maier and Vicki Walsh.

Also City of Glen Cove Councilmembers Joseph Capobianco, Kevin Maccarone, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Jack Mancusi and Barbara Peebles, State Assemblymembers Ed Ra, Dave McDonough, John Mikulin, Missy Miller, Michael Montesano and Michael Durso, Nassau County Legislators Denise Ford, Bill Gaylor, Howard Kopel, John Giuffre, Mazi Melesa Pilip, James Kennedy, Tom McKevitt, Laura Schaefer, John Ferretti, Rose Walker and Steve Rhoads. Also present were Nassau Comptroller Elaine Phillips and County Clerk Maureen O’Connell.

In addition, a large contingent of village mayors attended the press conference.

Some of those in attendance included Island Park Mayor Michael McGinty, Valley Stream Mayor Ed Fare, Lynbrook Village Mayor Alan Beach, East Rockaway Village Mayor Bruno Romano, Kensington Village Mayor Susan Lopatkin, Stewart Manor Village Mayor Michael Onorato, East Hills Village Mayor Michael Koblenz, Munsey Park Mayor Lawrence Cerrielo, East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente, Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl and Village of Great Neck Mayor Bart Sobel, among others.

All local officials in attendance have indicated that they have written or plan to write to the Governor and State Legislators to register their opposition to the Governor’s plan to urbanize the suburbs.

Additionally, they are calling upon local neighbors to contact the governor and state legislators to demand that Governor Hochul remove her proposal to eliminate single family homes across New York State.

Visit https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form to submit your comments on this issue and make your voices heard.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead