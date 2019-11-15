Democrats Sweep North Hempstead Election

Democrat Mariann Dalimonte was victorious on Election Day against two-term Republican incumbent Dina M. De Giorgio for the Town of North Hempstead District 6 councilmember seat.

Dalimonte won with 58.83 percent of the vote against De Giorgio’s 40.43 percent and Libertarian Gary L. Donoyan with a mere 0.65 percent. District 6 includes Port Washington, Baxter Estates, Manorhaven, Port Washington North and Sands Point. Also included are the villages of Munsey Park, Flower Hill, Plandome, Plandome Manor and Plandome Heights.

This would be Councilwoman-elect Dalimonte’s first appointment to public office. Dalimonte is currently the executive director of the Port Washington BID and has said previously that she would step-down if elected to the town board.

“When I announced my campaign in February, I ran on a platform of transparency and the simple idea that everybody’s voice matters,” Dalimonte said. “On my first day at Town Hall, I will begin laying the groundwork to hold Town Hall meetings across my district and provide the community [with] a direct line of communication on the issues that affect us all. This victory belongs to everybody, and I am excited to continue to meet with our neighbors and make our peninsula a stronger and more vibrant place.”

“Congratulations to Mariann D’Alimonte and thank you to everyone who voted today,” De Giorgio wrote on Facebook. “It has been an amazing eight years and it was a privilege and an honor to be your councilwoman. I wish Mariann success in her new role and I am very much looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Town of North Hempstead Democrat Supervisor Judi Bosworth, was victorious in her reelection bid with 67.02 percent of the vote against Republican David Redmond, who garnered 32.89 percent of the vote.

Bosworth first took office in 2014, as the 37th Supervisor of the Town of North Hempstead. Prior to becoming town supervisor, she was a legislator in Nassau County, representing the 10th District for six years.

“I am honored to have the confidence of the residents here in North Hempstead and to be given the opportunity to represent them once again.” Bosworth said. “I will continue to tackle difficult challenges, to improve the quality of life and to set an environmentally conscious course for the future of our town. I believe that by all of us working together we can achieve great things.”

Democrat incumbent Peter J. Zuckerman won the town councilmember seat for District 2 with 61.49 percent of the vote. He beat Republican Ragini Srivastava who received 37.25 percent of votes and Green Party candidate Cassandra Lems with 1.11 percent.

Councilman Zuckerman was appointed in January 2014 as a representative of District 2 for the Town of North Hempstead. District 2 includes Albertson, East Hills, East Williston, Glenwood Landing, Greenvale, Herricks, Manhasset Hills, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights and Searingtown.

Prior to becoming councilman, he served as trustee for the Village of East Hills for 11 years.

Democrat incumbent Veronica Lurvey, who has been a councilwoman for District 4 since Jan. 2019, was victorious with 63.44 percent of the vote against Republican candidate David Y. Chiang, who received 36.43 percent.

Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey was appointed in January 2019 by Bosworth to represent District 4 after Anna Kaplan was elected to the State Senate. Lurvey represents the unincorporated areas of Manhasset and Great Neck, Villages of Great Neck, Kensington, Kings Point, North Hills, Roslyn, Roslyn Estates and Thomaston.

Town of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Democrat incumbent Charles E. Berman was victorious with 64.77 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Ron Rochester with 35.15 percent. Berman was first elected as receiver of taxes in November 2011 and was reelected in November 2015.

Dalimonte’s win means that Democrats will now have six on the town board come January, with councilman Angelo P. Ferrara being the lone Republican.

Farrah Salazar is a contributing writer for Anton Media Group