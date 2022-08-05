Deep Roots Farmers Market Is Celebrating National Farmers Market Week 2022

Deep Roots Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 7-13. In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets—like all other small businesses—have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems, and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.

Deep Roots Farmers Market began in 2014 as the Sea Cliff Farmers Market which grew from one vendor to 14 in its home at St. Luke’s Church courtyard. In need of a larger space, it moved to Garvies Point in Glen Cove in 2020 where it took its new name. The Market now currently hosts about 40 vendors each week, selling a wide variety of products, including locally grown produce, eggs, meats and dairy, seafood, fresh baked breads and sweets, honey, prepared foods, craft beer and spirits. Our farmers accept WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. This year, Deep Roots Farmers Market has also partnered with the Great Neck Park District to bring back the Great Neck Sunday Farmers Market to Steppingstone Park, where they host over 25 vendors each week.

“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own.” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!”

The Deep Roots Farmers Market’s mission is to support local farmers, makers and businesses, and to bring fresh and locally made and grown products to our community. We aim to foster entrepreneurship, to enhance the well being of the community and create a “sense of place.”

We strive to:

• Provide an opportunity for local farmers, fishers, food producers, and artisans to sell their wares directly to the customer

• Build community by providing a healthy way to gather and connect on a regular basis

• Educate patrons with practical ways to maintain the connection with their food sources

• Help fill the growing demand for fresh, locally grown and prepared foods

• Provide a venue for local non-profit organizations to connect with community members

—Submitted by Deep Roots Farmers Market