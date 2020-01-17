Deacon Francis Xavier Bice

“Miracles today are right in front of our faces, but we don’t see them.”

What Frank didn’t know, was that we all did see the miracle. That miracle was Frank.

Frank Bice attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in his home town of Manhasset, Cranwell School in Lenox, MA, and Canterbury School in New Milford, CT where he graduated in 1977.

In 1980, Frank sustained a spinal cord injury while playing college football for Siena College where he was the president of the class of 81, the captain of both the Siena lacrosse and football teams, (garnering All-American honors in football). Though his injury left him a quadriplegic, he returned to Siena to coach the football and lacrosse teams while finishing his senior year. His inspiration is still felt on that campus today.

Bice was a devoutly faithful Catholic. His trials and tribulations only deepened his love of God and his dedication to help and teach others. He earned masters degrees from the Seminary of Immaculate Conception in Huntington in Theology and Pastoral Studies. He attained a masters in Divinity from Yale University. Ordained a Deacon on May 21, 2005, Frank then established The Cranwell Foundation to afford at risk youths with educational scholarship opportunities. Frank’s truest vocation was teaching and coaching. He shared his incredible spirit with his students and athletes at St. Mary’s in Manhasset, Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead and Canterbury School. Frank moved to Indiana in 2019 to become involved in the life of the University of Notre Dame, a long desired interest of his.

Bice was adored by all who met him. He made lifelong friends making an impact on every person that brushed up against his aura, living a life of forgiveness, hope, love and faith, generosity, courage, gratitude and determination. He inspired all around him to “show up.” He was a friend, a coach, a gifted speaker, a published author, a mentor, a storyteller, a comedian and a true miracle. Throughout his life, Frank made each person he met more special. He had nicknames for all those he loved. His smile was infectious. His love overwhelming. His life completely inspiring.

There are times in life that you just need a friend. If you are lucky, sometimes life gives you more than that. Sometimes life gives you a Frank Bice.

Frank is survived by his sisters Teri Magel, Peggy Bice and Kitty Lutz, and brother Clifford Bice; his brothers-in-law Henry Magel and Skip Lutz; nieces Kate Noonan Glaser and Heather Noonan, Reggie Lutz, Maggie Taylor, and Molly Ferguson; nephews Michael Noonan, Henry Magel, Frank Lutz, and the late Patrick Byrne; grand-nieces Tori and Winn Glaser, Grace and Katherine Taylor; and grand-nephew Andrew Taylor; his four legged companion, Kelly; and too many beloved friends to list. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he has touched.

The Bice family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to the generosity and love that all of Frank’s dear friends have shown during this time.