Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting Creates Podcast

Leading pet care company, Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting, a newcomers to podcast space has just launched a new segment as a shorter complement its weekly 45 to 60 minute Let’s Talk About Cool Animals chronicle of the fascinating contributions animals have made to human history. The new 15-minute segment called “Wiped Out Wednesday” is devoted to amazing extinct species. Like Let’s Talk about Cool Animals, which airs on Mondays, the new “Wiped Out Wednesdays” segment is hosted by Dan Reitman, the owner the eponymous 11-year old pet care company with more than 2,000 clients and Mauro Carignano, Dan’s media director.

For “Wiped Out Wednesdays” Reitman and Carignano discuss animals that have disappeared from the planet, such as: the 20-foot long Giant Ground Sloth, the 2500-pound Titanoboa and the 10-foot tall Terror Bird. During Let’s Talk About Cool Animals, the duo tells the stories of the likes of: Cher Ami a carrier pigeon who delivered a message that saved the lives of 194 American soldiers during World War I; the cat who served in the English Royal Navy; and Romeo a wild wolf who befriended a number of dogs and their people in Juneau, AK, complete with a guest appearance by Nick Jans, who wrote The New York Times bestseller A Wolf Called Romeo about him.

“We aim to entertain and educate people with interesting stories about the incredible animals that have made an impact on the world’s history or been lost to it. There is no end of material and we look forward to a long run of talking about cool and wiped out animals.” says Reitman of the podcast, the latest of a number of digital projects his company has undertaken in recent years.

Dan’s Dog Walking & Pet Sitting was founded in 2009 by Reitman as the sole employee. Its industry precedent-setting high standards and innovative use of technology, along with a focus on customer service and adherence to standardized deliverables have driven the company’s growth, separating it from the pet care pack. Today, Dan’s employs a team of more than 45 animal lovers and generates seven figures in annual revenues.

As the company has grown, so has its production of entertaining and educational content for animal lovers everywhere. One of Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting’s more well-known endeavors is the Tennis Balls For Everything video, which has garnered millions of views worldwide. .

New Let’s Talk Cool About Cool Animals episodes air every Monday, with the shorter “Wiped Out Wednesdays” (WOW) segment airing on Wednesdays, on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more. The WOW segments also boast video on YouTuibe, Titanoboa and Megalodon.

The public is invited to contact animals@danspetcare.com with ideas for future episodes, general feedback or to share their own cool animal stories. For more information about Dan’s Dog Walking and Pet Sitting and its wide-ranging menu of services available throughout Nassau Co., NY with expansion to Suffolk Co. and Brooklyn, NY soon, visit www.danspetcare.com