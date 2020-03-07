Dangerous Intersection In Manorhaven

The Village of Manorhaven has just made the already dangerous intersection of Manorhaven and Orchard Beach Boulevard is even more dangerous.

I wrote to Village Mayor Jim Avena requesting a sign similar to one on Plandome Road indicating that neither oncoming traffic nor traffic entering from the right stop before entering Manorhaven Boulevard. Instead of using such a simple, direct and effective example as was already in use at the intersection of Stonytown and North Roads in Manhasset, the village installed a sign that is so unclear that the number of near accidents has actually increased instead of decreasing.

Apparently other local villages understand that simple solutions can improve safety significantly. To make matters worse, I was told this was only a temporary solution, and a new sign would be forthcoming—further confusing and endangering pedestrians and drivers.

The mayor did not even have the courtesy to respond to me directly even after my first email went unanswered and I had to send my email a second time. The village clerk did. Maybe Avena’s recent legal troubles are occupying too much of his time to respond to constituent concerns. Shame on the Village of Manorhaven for their continued mismanagement.

—Chris Ward