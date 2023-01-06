Danceworks, NY Visits The Radio City Rockettes

The Rockettes hosted a workshop for Port’s local dance studio

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the local Port Washington dance studio, Danceworks, NY, got the opportunity to visit the Radio City Rockettes. The dancers visited the Rockettes’ rehearsal studio in New York City to dance and learn about the Rockettets’ journey.

Danceworks, NY, is located at 10 Soundview Pl, in Port Washington. It is the only competitive dance studio in Port and has been operating for more than 16 years. Currently, Danceworks, NY’s competitive dance team consists of about 40 dancers between the ages of 6 and 18. The team competes in at least three to four competitions a year all over Long Island and New Jersey.

Danceworks, NY owner and director Tricia Gargani has organized many outings like visiting the Rockettes for her dancers to bond and share unique experiences. The Danceworks, NY dancers have done extraordinary events like dancing during halftime at a Jets game and dancing at City Field during a Mets game.

The Radio City Rockettes reached out to Danceworks, NY to invite them into their studio to dance and chat with the Rockettes. All of the Danceworks, NY dancers attended the event. Gargani planned a whole fun day in the city for the dancers: seeing the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, walking to St. Patrick’s Cathedral and then having a nice lunch at Tony Di Napoli’s.

The Danceworks, NY dancers went to the Radio City building where the Rockettes’ dance studio is located on the ninth floor. As part of the dancers’ warm-up, they had to walk up the nine flights of stairs to the studio since there was no elevator.

“We were in their big studio, and the Rockettes taught our dancers the actual choreography from the soldier dance and a kick line routine from the Christmas Spectacular,” said Gargani. “The Rockettes sat down with the girls, took pictures, and asked questions.”

The Danceworks, NY dancers asked questions like, how did you start? What age did you start dancing? What path were you on that led you to be a Rockette? What made you want to move to New York?

It was an inspiring day for the dancers to spend time and learn so much from the Rockettes. After the workshop with the Rockettes, the dancers got to see them perform in the Christmas Spectacular.

“It was one of the best events we’ve done to date,” said Gargani.

Danceworks, NY dancers of all ages participated in the day with the Rockettes.

“It was a big team bonding experience for the younger girls to be with the older girls,” said Gargani. “As an owner, I feel like, in the studio, the girls dance together in different pieces, but they don’t have a chance to bond in that setting because they are so different in age, and they’re not in the same school together. So it’s nice to do these things together.”

To learn more about Danceworks, NY, visit danceworksny.com