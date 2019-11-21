Dance School Opens In Port

Rudanceny, a ballroom dance school which specializes in teaching students the art of dance performance, held their ribbon cutting for the grand opening of their school on Nov. 14.

Rudanceny, offers a variety of classes for children and adults, private classes, group classes and social dance gatherings. The school offers a number of dance classes including tango, waltz, rumba, hip-hop, swing, salsa and more. Through their programs, the students build up their confidence and performance skills, as well as their teamwork skills.

During the ribbon cutting, the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District’s (BID) new tenant bonus program awarded Rudanceny $2,000.

“The purpose of the new tenant bonus program is to allow our organization to help start a business within the BID District,” Mariann Dalimonte, executive director of the BID, said. “We are excited that Rudanceny, has chosen Port Washington as their new home and we wish them much success.”

“The BID Grant will be used towards installing a dance floor,” Paul Ru, the owner of Rudanceny, said.

Ru has a lot of dance experience and graduated from Beijing Dance Academy University, were he became a professional dance teacher. He has participated in many competitions around the world and won a number of awards including the highest Chinese Government Prize, the professional Latin dance champion in 2004 in Seattle. He has also participated in the international Latin pro-am competition many times in the United States.

Currently, Ru is a member of the International Dance Teachers’ Association (IDTA) and the New Canaan Dance Academy (NDCA) Professional Dance teacher, a professor in Beijing Dance Academy University and the founder of the Asian American Dance Sport Corporation and the Rudanceny, School.

“Our students participate in competitions regularly to sharpen their dance performance skills,” the Rudanceny, website stated. “At Rudanceny, the students are encouraged to cultivate their individual talents and to bridge the gaps among different cultures.”

Rudanceny is located at 284 Main St. in Port Washington. For more information, visit www.rudancelongisland.com. To sign up for classes, call 917-986-0435.