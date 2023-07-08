Crumbl Cookies Opens In Port

Opening only its second store on Long Island, Crumbl Cookies had their grand opening in Port Washington on June 16 at the Soundview Marketplace. Featuring new flavors each week, Crumbl offers seven different cookies — sometimes including a mystery cookie, which for the week was Cornbread.

The classic Pink Sugar Cookie and Chocolate Chip Cookie are consistent flavors, but the Chocolate Chip is the only one guaranteed to always be available. Cookies can be purchased singly and in a pack of four or six. Party boxes contain twelve cookies, and for bigger events, Crumbl caters miniature sized cookies.

The store features a self-ordering kiosk where orders can be placed to pick up at the counter. A single cookie is $5, which may seem pricey, but each gourmet cookie is about five ounces and provides four servings. Crumbl even sells a cookie cutter that will divide the cookie into equal serving sizes.

Austin Dickens, an operating partner and co-owner of the Port Washington location, described the ribbon cutting ceremony from late June.

“Town leadership (Chamber of Commerce) came down and welcomed us, and everyone in the community has been super warm and inviting. It’s been a good experience,” said Dickens.

There are currently two Crumbl locations on Long Island, but Dickens revealed that more may be on their way.

“We are hoping to open up two more in the next two years or so, depending on how fast we can get things moving. Our area development agreement is for three stores total, so our partnership group will have three stores underway.”

Each franchise has its own mystery cookie, but corporate controls the rest. “Corporate has a cookie calendar and they decide what flavor mix goes on. The only time we can choose the flavors is a week like this week where we have a mystery cookie,” said Dickens.

The most popular flavor is the classic Chocolate Chip, with the Pink Sugar Cookie trailing right behind in second place.

For catering, cookies can be purchased in a regular or “mini” size in the weekly flavors, as well as “catering flavors” that vary for each location. There is a minimum of fifty cookies and there must be at least ten of each flavor ordered. The smaller cookies are great for parties due to their sharing size.

In the heart of a popular shopping center, the franchise is optimistic about the business. Setting themselves apart from typical dessert places by their weekly menu and gourmet cookies, Crumbl will certainly be a popular destination in Port Washington.