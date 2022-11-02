On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Photography Club of Long Island (PCLI) will sponsor a presentation by Howard Rose, a noted artist and iPhone expert, in the Auditorium of the Port Washington Public Library. Rose returns to PCLI for a fascinating presentation, “Creating with the iPhone”, about the latest innovations in mobile phone technology. These include exciting editing ideas, new and amazing apps, as well as the basic elements of the iPhone.

Howard Rose graduated from the School of Visual Arts in NYC, did graduate studies at C.W. Post on L.I, and studied at the New School in NYC. Rose started his own graphics and product design company on Long Island in 1980. He teaches oil painting in multiple venues on Long Island, including the The Art Guild of Port Washington, Art League of Long Island, National Art League as well as running classes at his studio in Syosset, Long Island. In addition, Rose runs many varied workshops including: Color Mixing, iPhone Photography, Logical Perspective and an intensive Calligraphy & Penmanship course.

The Photography Club of Long Island, formerly known as the Port Washington Camera Club, was founded in 1975 and hosts free monthly programs at the port Washington Public Library as a community service from September through June each year. For more information, please visit www.pcliphoto.org. The Photography Club of Long Island is a 501(c)(3) arts education organization.

—Submitted by The Photography Club of Long Island