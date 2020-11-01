Cow Neck Peninsula To Hold Virtual Food Instruction

Are you aware that the industrialization of butter making in the U.S. began in New York? Do you know how food was preserved prior to the advent of refrigeration? Do you know the difference between refrigerator and fermented pickles? Would you like to know these things and more? Save the date: Nov. 5, from 8 to 9 p.m.

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society is hosting a virtual, yet hands on, history of food program: Butter Making and Quick Pickles. The program, which comes just in time for Thanksgiving, will teach attendees how to make butter and quick pickles at home. The instructor for the evening, Jessica Affatato, proprietor of Harbor Cheese and Provisions, will discuss the history and culinary purpose of butter and pickles while giving a step-by-step how-to lesson for home cooks.

This program is free and will be presented via Zoom. Registration is simple. Send an email to reservations@cowneck.org, and we will send you a link to the program as well as a list of ingredients to make butter and quick pickled red onions at home. For more information, visit www.cowneck.org. For questions, contact education director, Ann Latner at ann@

cowneck.org.

—Submitted by the Cow Neck Peninsula