Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society’s Fall Colonial Fair Is Set For October 8

Event features petting zoo, live music and book sale, wool spinning, pottery, colonial crafts and more

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society’s Fall Colonial Fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sands-Willets House at 336 Port Washington Blvd. in Port Washington. Admission is free.

This popular event features fun for the entire family. Kids can enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, and the opportunity to climb aboard a real fire truck. Adults can peruse the massive antique tool collection in the Historical Society’s restored 1690 Dutch Barn, browse the annual bonanza book sale and enjoy fabulous raffle baskets, wool spinning, potter potting and colonial craft demonstrations. On display will be a World War II Jeep and classic cars.

Visitors can spend time in the Historical Society’s blooming Colonial Garden and catch a glimpse of the current “WW1: The Home Front” exhibit.

Jars of fresh, local honey produced on the Society’s Dodge Homestead will be for sale at the fair, as well as costume jewelry along with Cow Neck “Circa 1644” shirts that commemorate the year when Port Washington was settled. Also on tap: Delicious hot food, snacks, and other treats.

The Colonial Fair features live entertainment all day long with performances by the Historical Society’s Front Porch Players as well as the Willow Interfaith Women’s Choir.

The Oct. 8 Colonial Fair marks the return of this family event, which was on hiatus for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free parking is available at Vincent Smith School. There is free admission for all. For more information, visit www.cowneck.org, or email info@cowneck.org.

About the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that aims to engage people of all ages in programs that highlight the lifestyles of the people and families that lived and worked on the peninsula throughout the years. Central to the Historical Society’s mission is the preservation of the Sands-Willets House (circa 1735) and the Thomas Dodge Homestead (circa 1721), which the Society operates as house-museums, serving as resources for the community.

—Submitted by the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society