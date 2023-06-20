Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society Exhibition: WWI: The Home Front–Our Community Takes Action

Open House: Saturday, June 24 – No tour, wander at your leisure from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., last entry 1:45 p.m.

See what life was like on the home front for the residents of our town and Long Island during World War I. This major 9-room exhibition at the Sands-Willets House includes original newspapers, photographs, uniforms, and artifacts that tell this fascinating story.

$12 per person; pay online or cash at the door.

Additional tours from the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society include the Thomas Dodge House (circa 1721) Tours

58 Harbor Road, Port Washington, NY 11050

This month: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m.

Free admission, donations welcome!

www.cowneck.org/thomas-dodge-homestead

www.cowneck.org

info@cowneck.org | 516-365-9074

336 Port Washington Blvd.

-Submitted by the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society