COVID Testing Center Opens In Port

Following a rise in positive COIVD-19 cases, Northwell Health recently opened up a free COVID-19 PCR testing center for Port Washington residents at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center.

The center, located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd., will be offering COVID-19 testing five days a week from: Jan. 10 to Feb. 14; Jan. 17 to 21; Jan. 24 to 28; Jan. 31 to Feb. 4; Feb. 7 to 11 and Feb. 14 to 18. The hours of operation are Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is only open to Port Washington residents.

The Port Washington School District moved to a remote learning model for all schools last week after a number of students and staff tested positive for the virus. The New York State COVID report card, which shows a break down of all individual schools with COVID positives stated that there were 122 on-site students and 49 teachers/staff that tested positive for the virus. As of Jan. 12, the New York State COVID report card stated that there were a total of 35 students and staff testing positive at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School, 31 at Guggenheim Elementary, 16 at John Daly, 5 at John Philip Sousa, 16 at Manorhaven Elementary, 70 at Schreiber High School and 9 at South Salem Elementary. At the time of publication, the school had plans to continue in-person instruction on Jan. 19, so long as an adequate number of staff members were cleared by the Nassau County Department of Health to return to work that day.

“We are grateful for your continued patience and cooperation in transparency and social responsibility as we continue to mitigate the spread of the virus in our community,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Hynes wrote in a statement to the community. “During this time, we ask that you continue to follow established protocols, stress the importance of social distancing, practice healthy hand hygiene and wear a mask. This situation is another indication of why it is imperative that we, as a community, all adhere to all the health guidelines and protocols set and advised by our local and regional health officials, as well as the CDC.”

The seven day rolling average COVID positivity rate for Nassau County as of Jan. 12 is 8.4 percent, which is down only 0.2 percent from the previous week. According to the Nassau County website, there has been a total of 105,497 COVID positives as of Jan. 12, 769 total COVID related hospitalizations, 105 ICU patients and 54 COVID patients on ventilators.

Dr. Hynes thanked the Peter and Jeri DeJana Foundation for partnering up with the Port Activities center and Northwell Health to provide free testing for the community.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation for their generosity, as well as the Port Washington Adult Activities Center and Northwell Health for their time and resources,” Dr. Hynes said.

Registration is required for the COVID-19 testing, call 1-833-4CARENY to schedule an appointment.