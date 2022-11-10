    County Celebrates Italian Heritage and Culture Month

    By
    Port News Staff
    -
    0
    14
    Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and President of the Sons of Italy Foundation Joseph Sciame during a recent meeting at the County Legislature. (Photo credit Peter M. Budraitis)

    In recognition of Italian American Heritage and Culture Month, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America representative Joseph Sciame presented the members of the Nassau County Legislature with a poster acknowledging the many accomplishments and contributions made by Italian and Italian-American Nobel Prize Laureates.

    Mr. Sciame is currently the President of the Sons of Italy Foundation and is Past National President of Order Sons of Italy in America. According to the latest U.S. Census data, nearly 5 percent of the U.S. population reported being of Italian ancestry. About 15 percent of those Italian-Americans, or approximately 2.6 million people, call the greater New York area home.

    Visit osia.org to learn about the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

    —Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton

    SHARE
    Previous articleCommunity Chest Recounts Heroic Contributions Of Hundreds Of Port Residents
    Port News Staff
    Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here