County Celebrates Italian Heritage and Culture Month

In recognition of Italian American Heritage and Culture Month, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America representative Joseph Sciame presented the members of the Nassau County Legislature with a poster acknowledging the many accomplishments and contributions made by Italian and Italian-American Nobel Prize Laureates.

Mr. Sciame is currently the President of the Sons of Italy Foundation and is Past National President of Order Sons of Italy in America. According to the latest U.S. Census data, nearly 5 percent of the U.S. population reported being of Italian ancestry. About 15 percent of those Italian-Americans, or approximately 2.6 million people, call the greater New York area home.

Visit osia.org to learn about the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton