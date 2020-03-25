County Bill Enables Donation Of Needed Medical Supplies

As healthcare facilities are already running low on protective gear for their staff, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and fellow legislators unanimously passed a Blanket Gift resolution. This emergency item enables the County’s Office of Emergency management (OEM) to accept assistance in the form of much needed medical supply donations for hospitals and clinics to combat the COVID-19 virus.

The resolution states that non-monetary gifts or grants of real or personal property can be accepted from any public or private source. Medical supplies most needed are N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes), eye protection like goggles, face shields, antibacterial and disinfecting wipes like alcohol and bleach-based (unopened), disposable medical gowns (paper fluid-resistant or plastic), hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes (Clorox, Lysol wipes), nitrile gloves (new, in unopened box, not expired), shoe covers/booties, no-touch thermometers, thermometer probe covers and HEPA filters for ventilators and anesthesia machines.

In Nassau County, donations should be brought to the County’s Public Safety Building in Eisenhower Park, Parking Field 3, 1899 Hempstead Tpke. in East Meadow. They are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, April 3. The donated items will be distributed to healthcare institutions, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and critical-identified medical practices. Since the need is unprecedented, no donation is too small.

“Through these unprecedented difficult times, I am seeing the good in people coming out so strongly,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Aside from the amazing level of devotion to their patients that all of our healthcare workers, fire, police and EMS are demonstrating, citizens are truly coming together as a community to support one another.” Feel free to contact the legislator’s office with questions about this or any other topic at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

-Submitted by Legiliator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton’s office