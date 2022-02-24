Councilmember Dalimonte Touts Transparent Communication Initiative

Community Newsletter has nearly 2,500 subscribers

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte is reminding residents about her electronic newsletter for the residents of District 6.

The electronic newsletter has served as an essential resource for the residents, through which Dalimonte has disseminated a plethora of information regarding the town, events, issues within her district, the COVID-19 pandemic and so much more.

“My top priorities as the Council-member for District 6 are my residents’ health, safety and quality of life,” said Dalimonte. “To achieve my goal of communicating effectively with people in my community, it is essential to provide easy and reliable access to information related to the Town of North Hempstead along with the latest news regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This has been an extremely challenging time for residents and families, so I wanted to do all that I can to provide them with relief wherever possible. It is my hope that my e-newsletter has been a useful source of information for everyone who has subscribed.”

The electronic newsletter, which was sent out 87 times in 2021 alone, has served as a critical lifeline for its nearly 2,500 subscribers, particularly during the height of the pandemic.

Through the newsletter, Dalimonte has regularly updated her constituents on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, available testing sites, vaccine eligibility and availability, as well as vital relief programs for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“In my opinion, Councilmember Dalimonte has proven to be an integral member of our community for so many years, and her newsletter is a wonderful extension of the care and passion she has for the residents and families here,” said Port Washington Police Commissioner Angela Lawlor Mullins. “Her electronic newsletter is always informative and timely, and I encourage the residents to sign up to find out what’s going on in our town, and if they have questions about who owns what roads in town.”

“Councilmember Dalimonte represents us in District 6,” said Village of Plandome Heights resident Marion Endrizzi. “She keeps us up to date and is always accessible to hear the concerns of our community and most importantly she always follows up. Her informative newsletter not only keeps us up to date with what’s happening in District 6 but also what’s happening in the town as well.”

The electronic newsletter also serves as an important vehicle for informing District 6 residents about significant issues coming before the town board.

Dalimonte updates her residents following each town board meeting to ensure that her constituents are aware of the legislation discussed at each meeting.

Following the success of Dalimonte’s newsletter, Councilmembers Veronica Lurvey, Peter Zuckerman, and Robert Troiano have begun to build out their own district-wide e-newsletters to provide updates to their constituents.

The notification service keeps in line with North Hempstead’s goals of being transparent and providing all residents with a seat at the table. Residents can sign up for the newsletter by visiting www.northhempstead

ny.gov/district6

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead