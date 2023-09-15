Councilmember Dalimonte To Appear On The Nicholas Center’s ‘Agents Of Humanity’ Podcast

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte recently stopped by The Nicholas Center to appear on their podcast ‘Agents of Humanity.’ The podcast, co-hosted by four Autistic individuals, focuses on the question, “How do you make the world a better place?” Each podcast episode features a conversation with special guests about being human in an engaging dialogue between the co-hosts and guest.

“As a Council Member for District 6, I have learned that true change begins with TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More,” said Council Member Dalimonte. “It is not just about policy and programs, but about working together to contribute positively to make a change. I want to thank The Nicholas Center and the co-hosts of ‘Agents of Humanity’ for providing me the opportunity to share this inspiring message.”

The podcast premieres in September and is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever podcasts are available. For more information on ‘Agents of Humanity’ visit: www.tncnewyork.org/tnc-podcast

The Nicholas Center creates innovative programs and services that allow Autistic adults – who face 85% unemployment and under engagement – to learn, live and in the community. The organization supports individuals to learn critical life skills, improve social and communication abilities, gain meaningful vocational training, and engage in meaningful community projects. With the focus on inclusive employment, The Nicholas Center offers a supported employment program offering on-the-job experiences and has been instrumental in the creation of micro-businesses and social enterprises.

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead