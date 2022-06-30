Councilmember Dalimonte Celebrates Port Washington School Athletics Department

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte recently visited Paul D. Schreiber High School on June 13 to celebrate the Boys Varsity Track & Field, Girls Varsity Track & Field and Boys Varsity Lacrosse teams for an outstanding spring season.

The Boys Varsity Lacrosse team, led by Head Coach Isacc Neal and Assistant Coaches Matt Carroll, Casey Kimmel, Chris Shultz and Christian Athanasian, were Nassau County Class A champions. The Boys Varsity Track & Field team won the Nassau County Class AAA Championship and were led by Head Coach Arnold Donado and Assistant Coach Sandra Jozefowski. The Girls Varsity Track & Field team, led by Head Coach Jeremiah Pope and Ieshawn Johnson, were the Nassau County Class AAA champions.

Council Member Dalimonte presented the student athletes with certificates of recognition for their achievements and for their dedication to their sport.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead