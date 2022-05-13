Council Member Dalimonte Recommends Building Department Task Force

Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte officially called on Supervisor Jennifer DeSena to create a Building Department Task Force or Advisory Council to address the concerns of North Hempstead’s residents regarding the Building Department. Council Member Dalimonte offered this constructive suggestion at the North Hempstead Town Board meeting on Thursday, April 28.

“A major priority for me has been, and will continue to be, working with the Building Department to ensure that their processes are simple and expeditious so new businesses can open and thrive, and residents can alter their homes quickly and professionally,” said Council Member Dalimonte. “Over the past year, I have been working collaboratively with the Port Washington Business Improvement District to help streamline the process for new businesses to apply for, and obtain, permits from the Town’s Building Department. I think my suggestion of establishing a task force will help provide a path forward.”

Council Member Dalimonte noted that the Building Department Task Force’s membership should consist of residents, business owners, architects, engineers, contractors, electricians, plumbers, as well as real estate attorneys. Council Member Dalimonte also said that after a complete and thorough examination of the Building Department practices with input from the public, this Task Force should then make recommendations for reforms to the Supervisor and Town Board. This is the way the Town of North Hempstead can improve the Building Department, streamline Town government, make it more efficient, and increase accountability.

During the meeting, North Hempstead Building Department Commissioner John Niewender stated “I welcome the task force. I’ve been asking for it–I welcome it.”

Additionally, Town Council Member Dennis Walsh noted, “I think that a task force is a great idea.”

Commenting on Council Member Dalimonte’s Building Department Task Force recommendation at the April 28 Town Board Meeting, Supervisor DeSena commented “Mariann, I’m in favor of a task force.”

—Submitted by the Legislative Aide to Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte