Cottage at Baxter’s Pond Renamed In Honor Of Nancy A. Comer

The Nassau County Legislature voted unanimously Monday, June 27 to approve legislation sponsored by Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D—Glen Cove) to ceremonially rename the cottage at Port Washington’s Baxter’s Pond and Barbara Johnson Park & Preserve in honor of longtime community leader and advocate Nancy A. Comer.

Comer was a co-founder of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation and served as its president for 18 years. Earlier this year, she passed the torch to current Foundation co-presidents Kim and John Keiserman.

“Renaming the Baxter Pond Cottage in honor of Nancy Comer is a fitting tribute for a woman who has made a positive impact on our community in so many ways,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I thank my colleagues for agreeing to recognize her by enshrining her name in the beautiful community park she worked so tirelessly to beautify and enhance for all of our enjoyment.”

Baxter Pond and its cottage are situated in a County park that is named in honor of the late Barbara Johnson, a former Nassau County Legislator who represented Port Washington and surrounding communities before she passed away in 2000. The County has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for myriad improvements at the Pond Park over the past two decades, with approximately $100,000 in grant funding being provided this year alone.

In addition to raising funds to restore the cottage that will soon bear her name, Comer successfully secured the implementation of an extensive shore-scaping project to help native species thrive by introducing and strengthening native plantings that protect Manhasset Bay and help native species thrive in the pond.

“We’re so pleased that the Nassau County Legislature has recognized Nancy’s years of dedicated service in such a meaningful and appropriate way,” Baxter’s Pond Foundation co-president Kim Keiserman said. “We’re so grateful to Nancy for all she has done and look forward to working with her for years to come. We also want to thank Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton for bringing this resolution to the Legislature and for her tireless support of the Pond and Park.”

Throughout the year, the Foundation conducts events in support of its ongoing mission to beautify and protect this park for future generations to enjoy. If you are interested in learning more about the Baxter’s Pond Foundation, including donating or volunteering, visit www.baxterspond.org.

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton