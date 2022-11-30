Congregational Christmas Tree Sale Benefits Youth Service Projects

Buying a Christmas tree certainly adds beauty and holiday cheer to one’s home, but buying one from the youth group at The Congregational Church of Manhasset can make a lasting difference in the lives of others. The sale begins this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, in the Church courtyard. The money raised from this sale supports such events as last summer’s service trip to Austin, TX where our youth worked with organizations to help those most at risk with food insecurity.

On Friday night the young people will gather to set up for the sale. After several hours, the area is prepared as the excitement builds. The youth spend the night in the church, ready to sell at 9:00 a.m. sharp on Saturday morning. The tree sale is more than just a fundraiser for the youth program. The teens take part in every aspect of the sale from collecting the money to tying trees on top of customers’ cars. It is not only fun, but also allows the youth to learn responsibility and teamwork.

Customers have their choice of traditional balsams and Douglas firs in a variety of sizes. Persons looking for a wreath or pine roping will be pleased with the selection. Snow, rain, or shine, the Saturday hours are 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. On Sunday morning, the sale begins after Worship at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 3:00 p.m. If any trees are left, they can be purchased during the week by calling 516-784 – 6942. The Congregational Church is located at 1845 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset.

—Submitted by The Congregational Church of Manhasset