Concert Fundraiser For Summer Together



The community is invited to Share the Love, a concert fundraiser to support Summer Together 2020 on Thursday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m., in the Great Hall in Castle Gould at the Sands Point Preserve. The event will feature celebrated jazz vocalist Jessica Medina and Bach To Rock performers.

Summer Together is wholly volunteer-run program that sponsors camp scholarships and public-pool memberships for Port families in need. It is organized by Long Island Together (LIT), a group of local community activists working to improve access to educational and enrichment opportunities for children, among other social justice causes. The concert is co-sponsored by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy.

The $50 ticket includes a glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres, homemade desserts and a raffle ticket for great prizes. Tickets can be purchased at the door or you can buy online/donate by visiting www.longislandtogether.org/summertogether. Parking is free.

In Summer Together’s second year in 2019 it funded 83 family pool memberships at Manorhaven Park and 25 campers who attended one week of specialized camps in dance, sports, science and music. This year, they hope to support 100 local families. Summer Together has been recognized by local granting organizations the Greentree Foundation Good Neighbor Fund and Awesome Foundation. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Summer Together works closely with the Town of North Hempstead to implement the family pool memberships.

Supporting organizations include The Community Synagogue Social Action Committee, Littig House, Our Lady of Fatima Social Outreach, Padres en Accion Asociacion, the Parent Resource Center, Port Washington Public Library ESOL and Parent Child Home Programs, Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore, St. Peter of Alcantara Social Ministry, St. Stephen’s Church Outreach Ministry, Temple Beth Israel Social Action Committee and the United Methodist Church PW.

Camps that have participated to date include Bach to Rock, Berest Dance Center, Blue Moon Project, Camp Invention, Parent Resource Center, Port Youth Activities and Unlimited Sports Action. Summer Together supports children of all faiths, races, ethnicities and backgrounds.

For more information email summertogether@longislandtogether.org, or call Raju Rajan at 917-940-9556.