Community Spotlight with Roy Schneider

Port Washington Public Library event on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Join Port Washington resident, author, and photographer Roy Schneider as he discusses his book, Port Washington & the Gold Coast -Through My Lens. Event takes place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the library Lapham Room or on Zoom.

Roy is a masterful visual storyteller, and he has focused his lens on his beautiful hometown of Port Washington. In addition to sharing some of the stunning and expressive photos from his book, Roy will discuss many of the locations he frequents and his approach to photographing them. This promises to be a fun and entertaining evening celebrating the beauty of Port Washington and The Gold Coast. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Register for this hybrid event at www.pwpl.org/events

— Submitted by the Port Washington Public Library