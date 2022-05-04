Community Chest’s Winter Run Makes Its Post COVID-19 Return

After a COVID imposed hiatus of more than two years, the Community Chest of Port Washington’s Winter Run returned on Saturday, April 9.

Racing to help raise money for Community Chest funded Port Washington charities, the 5k race’s overall winner was Shawn Garbien who posted a time of 18:55. On the women’s side, there was a dramatic finish with Sarah Kutzma and Karen Melara tying for first place with a run time of 21:26.

With a racecourse stretching along West Shore Road, runners enjoyed beautiful harbor views as they started and finished the race in North Hempstead Beach Park. After crossing the finish line, racers were treated to a tented post-race celebration featuring an awards ceremony, live music, and craft brew beer from the Greenport Harbor Brewery.

Operating as a non-profit for almost 75 years, the Community Chest provided grant funding to 26 organizations serving 7,000 Port residents last year. Using funds generated from runner entry fees and sponsorships including Winter Run event sponsor the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, Bib Sponsor Wildwood & Soundview Gardens and Orthopedic Sponsor Northwell Health, the Community Chest rasied nearly $30,000.

“The Community Chest’s motto is ‘The People of Port Helping the People of Port’ and the residents of our town who participated in today’s race demonstate why our town is so special,” said Community Chest President Drew Hershkowitz. “We thank race Chairman Noal Goldfarb and all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the race a success, as well as all the sponsors whose funding will benefit Port Charities.”

Executive Director Bobby Keller noted that the race was a community effort which reflected the contributions of town’s people and local business such as Hincks Deli and D’Maggios, who donated food. The silver sponsors were Baker Air, Orange Theory and O’Reilly, Marsh & Corteselli, P.C.

For a complete list of runners, sponsors, and event photos, please visit bit.ly/2022PW5kWinterRun

—Submitted by the Port Washington Community Chest