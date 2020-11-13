Community Chest To Present Virtual And In-Person Thanksgiving Day Runs

Continuing the annual Thanksgiving Day Run tradition in Port Washington, the Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead are presenting two events—a virtual five-mile event and an in-person event (with limited registration) this year. The 45th Annual Port Washington Virtual Thanksgiving Run can be done anytime and anywhere from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 and the in-person 5K event will be held on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, with a new route and socially distanced waves of 50 runners.

The Community Chest is still awaiting approval from New York State for the in-person 5K event on Nov. 26. If participants register for the in-person race, and the race is not approved, participants will have the option to transfer their registration to the virtual race or make a donation to the Community Chest of Port Washington.

Participants in the 2020 Port Washington Virtual Thanksgiving Race will walk or run anytime from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 and upload their times and photos to the race website. All registered participants (walkers and runners, virtual and in-person) will get a Thanksgiving Day Run commemorative long sleeve T-shirt. Race proceeds benefit the Community Chest of Port Washington, a 501 c 3 charitable organization serving the People of Port.

Registration is now open for both the virtual and in-person events. For the virtual race, the fee (which is a donation to the Community Chest) is $35 for adults and $25 for ages 9-21; for the in-person 5K it is $50. Registration ends on Nov. 25, at 11 p.m. EST. For more information or to sign up on-line (a $2.50 fee per person is added) go to bit.ly/PWTDR or download a paper registration and mail in at bit.ly/PWTDRForm.

“The 2020 Thanksgiving Day Run will not be stopped by the pandemic,” Julie Meer, executive director of the Community Chest, said. “We encourage you to be a part of our community, our local mission and this wonderful Thanksgiving tradition by joining the race from wherever you are this Thanksgiving holiday season. The Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run is the largest fundraising event for the Community Chest; regularly providing 25 percent of its charitable donations each year.”

Due to COVID-19 and to create a safe race, the in-person Thanksgiving Day run has a new course location and distance this year. The route will include a 5k loop along West Shore Road, and will be organized by waves of runners staggered by enough time to allow for adequate social distancing. The 5K loop begins in the south parking lot of Hempstead Harbor Beach Park, runs north (up the hill) to just east of Beacon Drive, u-turns and runs south on West Shore Road; enters the Bar Beach Park parking lot and continues along the boardwalk back to Hempstead Harbor Beach Park parking lot. The first wave will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Race packet pick-up will be outside at the Community Chest building, 382 Main St., on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 from noon to 7 p.m. (please wear a mask), or participants can choose to have their shirts/bibs mailed to them for a fee of $7.

“The best part about running virtually is that no matter where you and your family live you can participate to help Port Washington residents in need,” Meer said. “Other benefits of a virtual race include: you don’t have to worry about parking, you don’t need to wake up early on Thanksgiving Day (though you are welcome to if you want) and you don’t have to use a portable toilet.”

The Community Chest is grateful to the Peter and Jeri Dejana Family Foundation for its generous event sponsorship and to the following companies who have joined the roster of sponsors in 2020 Kornhaber Dental Group, Baker Air Heating and Air Conditioning, Biener Ford Audi, Bott’s Service Center, Castlerock Contracting, Creative Snow by Cow Bay, Glen Cove Beer Distributors, Gold Coast Family Dental, Lorber|Hoffman Team, Orangetheory Fitness, Port Washington Federal Credit Union, PW College Consulting and Spensieri Construction.

For information about the Community Chest of Port Washington, the charitable work it does, or the 2020 Port Washington Thanksgiving Run events (including sponsorship), contact the Community Chest at info@portchest.org or call 516-767-2121.

—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington