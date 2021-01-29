Community Chest Selects Nonprofits For Funding Grants

The Community Chest of Port Washington recently announced the selection of 26 nonprofit organizations that will receive programming grants, starting in January 2021. Helping more than 7,000 people each year, these organizations supported by the Community Chest address social service, health and welfare, educational and other needs of Port Washington residents.

“With COVID, this was an especially challenging year for many people in our community, including those non-profits that we fund,” Michael Cooperman, co-chair of the Community Chest of Port Washington Budget and Allocations Committee, said. “We selected these deserving organizations for funding based on the continued impact and services they are providing to members of the Port Washington community.”

General operating grants were given to: Littig House Community Center, Nicholas Center, North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center, Plant A Row for the Hungry, Port Washington, Port Counseling Center; A Division of Long Island Reach, Port Washington Adult Activities Center, Port Washington Youth Council and The Safe Center.

Scholarship funding was provided to: Port Washington Children’s Center, Boy Scouts—Local Troop 7, Girl Scouts of Nassau County, Landmark on Main Street, PAL (Police Athletic League), Port Rowing, Port Summer Show, Port Washington Community Scholarship Fund (for college), Port Washington Soccer Club and PYA (Port Youth Activities).

Program grants were awarded to the following organizations (funded program in parentheses): CAPS at the Safe Center (Bully Prevention), EOC/PW Community Action Council (College Tour and Homework Help), Grassroots Environmental Education (Tree Canopy), Helen Keller National Center (Destiny Home), LGBT Network (Project OASIS), Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center (In-home Respite), Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer (Outreach Program), Parent Resource Center (Outreach Program), Science Museum of Long Island (Gardens Project) and to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation, Inc. (Cancer Support Fund).

“Applicants for funding submit program narratives, budgets and evaluation plans,” Executive Director Julie Meer said. “We review audits, tax returns, board of directors’ listings and financial statements to ensure funded organizations can deliver on promises. So, when you donate to the Community Chest, you are assured that our grantees have been evaluated extensively.”

To be considered by the Community Chest, an eligible charitable organization submits a written proposal that includes a program narrative, budget and evaluation plan. All applications are reviewed, interviews conducted and allocation amounts determined.

Eligible organizations do not need to be located in Port Washington, but the services for which funding is sought must benefit Port Washington residents. Grants are not awarded to individuals, for political action or lobbying, to support religious organizations, to organizations for re-granting, or to subsidize fundraising events.

For more information on the organizations selected for funding in 2021, visit: www.portchest.org/funded-organizations.

—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington