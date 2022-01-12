Community Chest Names New Executive Director

The Community Chest of Port Washington today announced that non-profit veteran and Port Washington resident Robert Keller was named Executive Director, effective Jan. 3. Community Chest, a Port Washington non-profit grant making organization, provides funding to local charities that help Port Washington residents.

Keller joins the Community Chest with extensive non-profit and foundation management experience, most recently as Executive Director for National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), the Queens/Nassau chapter. Prior to that, he was President of the National Grid Foundation, an organization focused on grant making and developing partnerships with local non-profit organizations throughout New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“I am thrilled to join the Community Chest as its new Executive Director and look forward to building on its incredible record of care and support for the people and non-profits of Port Washington,” said Keller. “I am genuinely impressed with all the Chest has done for Port Washington, and I can’t wait to help this organization continue to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

According to Drew Hershkowitz, president of the Community Chest Board, “Bobby is the ideal professional to help us build on our rich history of service to the nonprofit community. With his help, I believe that events like our Thanksgiving Day run, initiatives like our COVID-19 relief fund and grants to more than 25 non-profits will continue to bring our community together as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Keller has served on numerous non-profit boards, including Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s Corporate Advisory Board, Project GRAD Long Island, the Cradle of Aviation and the Long Island Works Coalition, to name a few.

The Community Chest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers and others in need-programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents each year. For more information, please contact the Community Chest at 516-767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.