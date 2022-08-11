Community Chest Makes A Splash!

By
Port Washington News
From the left; Shelly Persaud (Community Chest), Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena
Jean-Marie Posner (Dejana Foundation), Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, John Neil (Community Chest), Stephanie Lorber (Lorber Hoffman Team), Jerry Federlein (Community Chest) and Joel Ziev (Community Chest).

On Saturday, July 23, The Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead held their 17th annual Port Washington Manhasset Bay Kayak Run, with major support from the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation. The 5-mile tour of Manhasset Bay drew over 60 kayakers including Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and raised over $7,000 helping more than 25 local charities.
On hand for the start of the Kayak run were Jean-Marie Posner, Dejana Foundation and Town Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, who were joined by Community Chest Board members and event co-chairs John Neil and Joel Ziev.

Cathy Bongiorno attended the 2022 Kayak Run with her husband Rich

At the conclusion of the Kayak Run, a raffle of a brand-new kayak (sponsored by the Lorber Hoffman Team) was held on the Town Dock and won by local resident Bill Palofax.
The event could not have taken place without the generous contributions of all those who volunteered their time and resources; including John Thomson of Atlantic Outfitters, the TONH Department of Parks and Recreation, our Bay Constables, town dock employees and J.M. Kostallas and Kostal Paddle.
—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington

