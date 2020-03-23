Community Chest Holds Winter Run

On Sunday, March 8, the Community Chest of Port Washington held its second annual Port Washington Winter Run. The weather for the five-mile run was perfect running weather—mid 40s and sunny with low winds, a welcome change from last year’s frigid temperatures. Starting and finishing in North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington, the five-mile loop headed uphill on West Shore Road at about the 1½ mile mark and finished on Hempstead Harbor’s beautiful beach boardwalk.

The top male overall finisher was Port Washington’s own, Nicholas Scardigno, age 18, finishing at 29:17. Nicholas was on the Schreiber H.S. track team and is currently running for Haverford College. Manhasset resident Jay Barry, age 41 came in second at 29:28 and Port’s Shawn Garbien, 42 came in third at 31:08. The top female overall finishers were Zoe Matherne, age 23 of Camp Hill, PA (31:18), Ann Marie Fitzpatrick, 53 of Port Washington (36:39) and Sarah Kutzma, 26 of Levittown (37:11). Sarah did double-duty on Sunday and worked at the Orange Theory Fitness sponsor table after she crossed the finish line.

Local residents finishing first in their age categories were Brandon Klarman, 13 (51:25); Sydney Flisser, 14 (47:23); Michael Esposito, 21 (40:51); Charlotte Hyde, 22 (43:19); Brendan Denihan, 29 (33:11); Erica Giordano, 27 (38:56); Daniel Scrafford, 38 (33:01); Maura Hauck, 39 (41:00); James Gutow, 41 (33:51); Andrea Armas, 40 (39:54); Michael Lewis, 46 (32:19); Faith Paris Aarons, 48 (40:37), Richard Guagliardo, 54 (33:29); Juliane Saary-Littman, 54 (42:14); Monica Gould, 55 (47:37); Mark Mogul, 67 (49:45); Robert Brooks, 75 (48:43) and Leo Ullman, 80 (1:11:37). Many locals finished in the top three in their age categories. Some ran personal bests; others ran in their first race and still others successfully finished their first five-mile race. For complete race results,, go to FLRRT.com.

Once across the finish line, the 313 finishers enjoyed bananas courtesy of R Best Produce, and Body Armor sports drink. The post-race party with live music by Off Peak, beer donated by Greenport Harbor Brewing Company and lunch offered courtesy of Hincks Deli, Boychiks Bagels and DiMaggio’s Trattoria was a smash hit.

Runners are overwhelmingly thrilled with the new addition to Port’s race calendar, saying, “The event was fantastic”, “I’ve been raving about the race.” “I enjoyed your race and the challenging course”and “Hope to participate in more soon.”

Community sponsors included the event sponsor, Peter and Jeri Dejana Family Foundation; Silver Sponsors: Baker Air, O’Reilly, Marsh, Corteselli P.C., Orange Theory Fitness and Sandata Technologies; Bronze Sponsors: Ad Gifts Inc, Beiner Audi Ford, Bill’s Automotive Repair, Chief Graphix, Cow Bay Contracting, Harding Real Estate and Property Management, National Financial Network, Palm Bay International, Port Washington Federal Credit Union, Ross Baltic and Family, Sands Point Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Spensieri Construction and The Jack Asses (a running group).

“Without the contribution of our sponsors, and the Dejana Foundation in particular, this event would not have been as successful as it was,” Drew Hershkowitz Community Chest of Port Washington Board President. “A big thank you to them and all our sponsors from everyone at the Community Chest.”

For more information about the Community Chest, contact 516-767-2121 or info@portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington