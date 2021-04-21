Community Chest Citizen Of The Year Event On April 26 Rescheduled

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors of the Community Chest, we wanted to let you know that the 2021 Citizen of the Year ceremony, honoring Curt Trinko, will be rescheduled to the Fall. Due to restrictions placed on all of us because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to make this event as special as the honoree himself, the Community Chest has decided to postpone the Citizen of the Year Ceremony to the Fall. We hope that by then we might be able to have some type of in-person or hybrid in-person/virtual event. Thank you for your understanding.

—Julie B. Meer

Executive Director, Community Chest of Port Washington