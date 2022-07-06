Community Ceremony To Award Scholarships

At this year’s Port Washington Community Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 15, six students received the Association for Gifted and Talented Education (AGATE) annual Toula J.Halperin Scholarship. Each year AGATE awards the scholarship to several Schreiber High School seniors who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement coupled with the passionate and dedicated pursuit of a talent, skill or interest.

This year’s recipients are: Hannah Brooks, Abraham Franchetti, Amanda Kaminsky, Olivia Platt, Matthew Pierre-Louis and Kevin Taylor. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.

AGATE—the Association for Gifted and Talented Education—is a home-school association that works with parents, teachers, administrators and other organizations to advocate for the unique needs of diverse gifted students and other advanced learners from pre-kindergarten through graduation.

At AGATE, we believe all students deserve an appropriate and challenging education designed to help them achieve their fullest potential.

For organization and membership information please visit agatepw.com or contact Rebecca Hughes Parker and Nancy Ziselman at: co-presidents@agatepw.org

—Submitted by AGATE