Community-based COVID-19 Testing Site with Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostic

United States Congressman Tom Suozzi, North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilmember Peter Zuckerman and the Town Board are proud to announce a community-based COVID-19 testing site with Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics. The site will be located at Clinton G. Martin Park at 1601 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park.

“Thank you to the Town of North Hempstead for facilitating this much-needed resource for our community,” said Suozzi. “COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are key components to getting us back to normal. Good job!”

“I am proud that the town has partnered with Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics to get this testing site up and running,” DeSena said. “Increased availability for testing will help combat the spread of the omicron variant, and I urge residents to take advantage of this great asset that will now be available to the community.”

“In recent weeks, we have seen an increasing demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Zuckerman. “We are glad to have this testing site here to assist North Hempstead residents. It will help us provide a much-needed resource for our community as we continue navigating through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The location, which opened on Monday, Jan. 31, will offer both the rapid antigen and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Additionally, antibody testing is available. Rapid antigen tests and PCR tests will be administered in the comfort and safety of your vehicle. Results from the rapid test will be delivered on-site after the test is administered. All insurance is accepted.

The site is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled through the online portal at: https://bit.ly/33TJ0qf

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead