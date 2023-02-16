Coaches Versus Cancer

Annual fundraiser at Schrieber High School

At the end of January, the Port Washington Vikings Boys Basketball teams, the Portettes, and the Cheerleading teams hosted their annual Coaches vs. Cancer game in support of Pancreatic Cancer Research and the Tiger Family. Over the past ten years, the teams have raised over $10,000 for cancer research with the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser.

In other years, the teams have raised money and promoted cancer awareness for several types of cancer. Each type of cancer has a color associated with it. They have done pink for breast cancer, teal for ovarian cancer, and gold for childhood cancer. This year, in support of a Port family, the teams chose the color purple, which represents pancreatic cancer.

“I am so proud of our community for coming together in the fight against this horrible disease,” said Port Washington Director of Athletics Nick Schratwieser. “The support that we saw this year to help one of our own was incredible. Thank you to everyone who donated and came out to show your support at this year’s game.”

“Coaches vs. cancer has been an important part of our program for over 15 years now. It’s an opportunity for the team to come together to support a cause that’s bigger than just basketball,” said Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Sean Dooley. “When we have the opportunity to help one of our own directly, it makes the event much more special. We are proud of the efforts of the boys, the Portettes and the cheerleaders to help make this year’s event one of the best ones we have had.”

“This year’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser was a great success thanks to the generosity of the students and staff of Schreiber High School, along with the Port Washington community,” said Portettes Head Coach Lauren Foster-Holzer. “We raised over $2000 for Pancreatic Cancer research, and we are incredibly fortunate that so many people came out to the game to support our teams and the Tiger Family.”

Every dollar counts, and no donation is too small. The Port Washington Athletics Department thanks everyone for their generosity as they support the Tiger family and their fight against this horrible disease.

—Information provided by

The Port Washington Athletics Department

with additional reporting by Julie Prisco