Christopher Moger of Oyster Bay, passed away on Jan. 23 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Janine, his children James, John and Seraphina, his parents Frances and Richard Moger of Port Washington and his brother Jamie (Lori) of Key West, FL.

“Chris was a fighter,” said his wife Janine. “He wanted every procedure, every option to combat cancer, but he could not win this fight.”

Chris grew up in Port Washington and graduated from Schreiber High School in 1990. He went on to St. John’s University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1994. His professional career was spent in the financial world as an investment advisor and a financial analyst. Internment took place at Locust Valley Cemetery. Funeral mass was held at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport. Donations in memory of Christopher may be made to the Weill Cornell Medical Center, NY. Presbyterian Hospital, Oncology Department, New York.