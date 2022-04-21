Children Learning To Help Their Neighbors

The families of the Montessori School in Port Washington donated two carloads of clothing to Ethical Friends of Children (EFOC) to distribute to Long Island families in need.

Ethical Friends of Children is an outreach program of the Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, located in Garden City. EFOC assists more than 2,500 children and their families each year by providing them with clothing and infant furniture at no cost. The “store”–staffed entirely by volunteers–lets families pick out the things they need, at no cost to them.

“The families were so happy about it and we hope to do future collections,” said Dr. Anita Sethi, the director of the school.

To reach Ethical Friends of Children, email efoc@ehsli.com or call 516-280-5526.

—Submitted by Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island