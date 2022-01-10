Cheek Swabbing Event in Port Washington

Andrea needs our help to conquer cancer! One of the parishioners from Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Wyckoff, NJ needs help. Andrea Demetriou Kalliaras and her husband Constantious (Gus) are proud parents to two young teenagers, Sophia and Nikolas. Andrea recently received the devastating news that she has a rare form of Leukemia that can only be cured by a stem cell transplant. We are now praying for the generosity of others and reaching out to our fellow community to find her a donor. A match is determined by a simple cheek swab.

The event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, located at 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington, NY. The cheek swabbing event has walk-in or drive-thru availability. 18-40-year-olds can swab at the event. 41-55-year-olds can order a free at-home kit from www.DKMS.org or visit www.swab4andrea.com