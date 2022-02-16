Chamber Of Commerce SOUPer Bowl XV, And the winner is ….

The SOUPer Bowl Committee of the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce turned this premiere foodie event into a safe and fun contest for these unprecedented times. SOUPer Bowl XV took place on Feb. 5—in people’s homes!

Local restaurants donated their best soups to the event. But instead of a large gathering, people went to the Chamber’s website, pwcoc.org, and signed up to be a taster. The soup reservations were sold out in a week! On SOUPer Bowl Saturday people who registered went to the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and picked up a reusable tote bag full of 6-ounce portions of each soup to take home. They then heated and tasted the soups to vote on-line for their favorites. Kids voted for their favorite soup too, to determine the Kids’ Choice.

The votes were tallied and this year the SOUPer Bowl Champs are:

• Adults’ Choice: Cactus Café for Chicken Corn Chowder.

Kids’ Choice–a four-way tie! (in alphabetical order)

• Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace for turkey chili soup

• Carlo’s Pizza for Linda’s chicken noodle soup

• Finn MacCool’s for tomato, roasted garlic & arugula soup

• Wild Honey on Main for potato & smoked gruyere soup

All the community-spirited restaurants received rave reviews from the tasters for their delicious, tasty soups and they are sure to be selling a lot of it in the coming weeks. The other generous participants are: Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Margarita’s Café, Port Washington Diner, Sullivan’s Quay, Toscanini, Wild Goose and Yummy Gyro.

Chamber president Debbie Greco Cohen said they are very grateful to the sponsors who support our community and make this event possible. They are:

• Event Sponsor: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

• Commissioner: Bayside Tax & Wealth

• Head Coaches: Anton Media Group, Blank Slate Media, Creative Snow by Cow Bay, Lisa Donatelli, LRES, CBR–Douglas Elliman Real Estate, SDK Heiberger LLP Real Estate Law, Ikedo Ramen, Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington, Kathy Levinson–Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Maidenbaum Property Tax Reduction Group, LLC, Mosquito Hunters of Northern Nassau County, Phyllis Realmuto–Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, PW College Consulting/Paula Whitman, Reyes Brothers Remodeling & Design, Alexis Siegel and Amy Rosenberg-The A Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Wash Salon

• Assistant Coaches: Castle Rock Contractors, Dime Community Bank, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Dr. William Haagenson and Mayor of Baxter Estates Nora Haagenson, Hefferin Tree & Landscape, Helen Keller National Center, Joy Products, Lorber/Hoffman Team, Parent Resource Center, Paumanok-Port Washington Lodge No. 855, Masons, Port Washington Calendar, Port Washington Children’s Center, Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore/ Gan Shalom, Dawn Serignese – Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, Stewy’s Factory Outlet

• Fans: Bart Group Merchant Services, Bendix Engineering, Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, Town Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, FAST Sports, Beth Michalson Fiore–GRPHXstudio, Mark Lampl, Executive Transition Coaching, Long Island Builders, Town Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, Kenneth S. Magida Law, MomTime Events, N2 Design + Architecture, Oh My Goodness Organic Play Café, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Port Washington Adult Activities Center, Project HELP Long Island, NYS Assemblywoman Gina Silletti, Smusht, Jeff Stone–Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Strategic Planning & Communications, Tori’s Place Ear Piercing Salon, Zelik Ziegelbaum, RPT

