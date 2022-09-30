Chamber Of Commerce Installs New Board Of Directors

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held its installation of the 2022-2023 officers and directors at a special breakfast meeting at Ayhan’s Lobster & Fish House, 286 Main St., on Sept. 13. This was the chamber’s first in-person installation ceremony since the pandemic and everyone who attended was happy to celebrate the event.

The Chamber was honored to have Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte administer the oath of office to the board of directors, New York State Assemblymember Gina Silitti administer the oath to the officers and Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton administer the oath to the president. Council member Dalimonte commented that she used to be a Chamber board member herself.

The new Port Washington Chamber of Commerce officers and directors for 2022 – 2023 are the following:

Officers

President: Debbie Greco Cohen, Strategic Planning & Communications

1st Vice President: Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization

2nd Vice President: Lisa Donatelli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

3rd Vice President: Laurie Scheinman, Laurie Segal Scheinman Psychotherapy

Secretary: Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group

Treasurer: Kathy Levinson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Kiwanis, Project Help

Directors

Giuseppe DiBartolomeo, Home Run Electric

Steve Edelson, Smusht

Beth Michaelson Fiore, GRPHXstudio

Anthony Guzzello, Port Washington Police District

Ayhan Hassan, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab/ Lobster & Fish House/Mediterranean Marketplace

Keith Klang, Port Washington Public Library

Carl Lalena, Kiwanis

Justine Lennon, Phillips Insurance

Ken Magida, Esq.

Marie Marcellino, Mainly Marketing, Port Washington Calendar

Catherine O’Neill, Sullivan’s Quay

Corey Peterson, Bayside Tax & Wealth

Warren Schein, singer, actor, comedian

Mitch Schwartz, Millenium Software, Kiwanis

Jeff Stone, Douglas Elliman, Kiwanis, Project Help

Daniel Zaveckas, Dime Community Bank

Rob Ziegelbaum, PT, DPT

Accountant

Kevin G. Schmutz, CPA

Attorney

Kenneth R. Tuch, Esq.

The Chamber’s executive director is Bobbie Polay.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce