    Chamber Of Commerce Installs New Board Of Directors

    Port Washington News
    Nassau County Legislator Delia
    DeRiggi-Whitton, left, congratulates chamber president Debbie Greco Cohen after she took the oath of office.
    (Contributed photos)

    The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held its installation of the 2022-2023 officers and directors at a special breakfast meeting at Ayhan’s Lobster & Fish House, 286 Main St., on Sept. 13. This was the chamber’s first in-person installation ceremony since the pandemic and everyone who attended was happy to celebrate the event.

    The Chamber was honored to have Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte administer the oath of office to the board of directors, New York State Assemblymember Gina Silitti administer the oath to the officers and Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton administer the oath to the president. Council member Dalimonte commented that she used to be a Chamber board member herself.

    The new Port Washington Chamber of Commerce officers and directors for 2022 – 2023 are the following:

     

    New York State Assemblymember Gina Sillitti administers the oath of office to the officers. Pictured from the left; Lisa Donatelli, Laurie Scheinman, Katherine Crean, Kathy Levinson and Drina Scheiber.

    Officers
    President: Debbie Greco Cohen, Strategic Planning & Communications
    1st Vice President: Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
    2nd Vice President: Lisa Donatelli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
    3rd Vice President: Laurie Scheinman, Laurie Segal Scheinman Psychotherapy
    Secretary: Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group
    Treasurer: Kathy Levinson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Kiwanis, Project Help
    Directors
    Giuseppe DiBartolomeo, Home Run Electric
    Steve Edelson, Smusht
    Beth Michaelson Fiore, GRPHXstudio
    Anthony Guzzello, Port Washington Police District
    Ayhan Hassan, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab/ Lobster & Fish House/Mediterranean Marketplace
    Keith Klang, Port Washington Public Library
    Carl Lalena, Kiwanis
    Justine Lennon, Phillips Insurance
    Ken Magida, Esq.
    Marie Marcellino, Mainly Marketing, Port Washington Calendar
    Catherine O’Neill, Sullivan’s Quay
    Corey Peterson, Bayside Tax & Wealth
    Warren Schein, singer, actor, comedian
    Mitch Schwartz, Millenium Software, Kiwanis
    Jeff Stone, Douglas Elliman, Kiwanis, Project Help
    Daniel Zaveckas, Dime Community Bank
    Rob Ziegelbaum, PT, DPT
    Accountant
    Kevin G. Schmutz, CPA
    Attorney
    Kenneth R. Tuch, Esq.

    The Chamber’s executive director is Bobbie Polay.

    —Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce

