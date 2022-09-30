Chamber Of Commerce Installs New Board Of Directors

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held its installation of the 2022-2023 officers and directors at a special breakfast meeting at Ayhan’s Lobster & Fish House, 286 Main St., on Sept. 13. This was the chamber’s first in-person installation ceremony since the pandemic and everyone who attended was happy to celebrate the event.
The Chamber was honored to have Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte administer the oath of office to the board of directors, New York State Assemblymember Gina Silitti administer the oath to the officers and Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton administer the oath to the president. Council member Dalimonte commented that she used to be a Chamber board member herself.
The new Port Washington Chamber of Commerce officers and directors for 2022 – 2023 are the following:
Officers
President: Debbie Greco Cohen, Strategic Planning & Communications
1st Vice President: Katherine Crean, Apple Home Organization
2nd Vice President: Lisa Donatelli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
3rd Vice President: Laurie Scheinman, Laurie Segal Scheinman Psychotherapy
Secretary: Drina Scheiber, The Bart Group
Treasurer: Kathy Levinson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Kiwanis, Project Help
Directors
Giuseppe DiBartolomeo, Home Run Electric
Steve Edelson, Smusht
Beth Michaelson Fiore, GRPHXstudio
Anthony Guzzello, Port Washington Police District
Ayhan Hassan, Ayhan’s Shish Kebab/ Lobster & Fish House/Mediterranean Marketplace
Keith Klang, Port Washington Public Library
Carl Lalena, Kiwanis
Justine Lennon, Phillips Insurance
Ken Magida, Esq.
Marie Marcellino, Mainly Marketing, Port Washington Calendar
Catherine O’Neill, Sullivan’s Quay
Corey Peterson, Bayside Tax & Wealth
Warren Schein, singer, actor, comedian
Mitch Schwartz, Millenium Software, Kiwanis
Jeff Stone, Douglas Elliman, Kiwanis, Project Help
Daniel Zaveckas, Dime Community Bank
Rob Ziegelbaum, PT, DPT
Accountant
Kevin G. Schmutz, CPA
Attorney
Kenneth R. Tuch, Esq.
The Chamber’s executive director is Bobbie Polay.
—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce