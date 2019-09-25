Chamber Of Commerce Installs New Board And Honors Local

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held its annual installation of officers and directors during a special dinner at the f.i.s.h. on main restaurant on Sept. 19. The chamber was honored to have New York State Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio perform the swearing-in ceremonies. In addition, the chamber presented its 2019 Community Service Award to Marvin Makofsky, chief vegetable garden executive of Plant a Row For The Hungry, for all his efforts to provide nutritious, fresh vegetables to people who cannot afford them.

The chamber dinners are known for their enjoyable, casual atmosphere and this one was no exception. The festivities were emceed by chamber president Mitch Schwartz. Following the installation ceremonies, Schwartz presented Makofsky with the Community Service Award. Makofsky was also honored with Certificates from Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton. Other Certificates were from New York State Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, New York State Senator Anna Kaplan, Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and Town Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman.

Makofsky recounted the history of Plant a Row for the Hungry and how it has grown in scope to now include more than 90 hand-painted planters brimming with produce. They are located throughout Port Washington, and more than three dozen of them were purchased and cared for by local businesses. Makofsky became emotional when describing his work with other organizations in Port Washington, including the Helen Keller National Center, The Port Washington Children’s Center and the Navigators from the Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs. He emphasized that by teaching our children to grow vegetables and donate to those in need, we are giving them lessons that will last their whole life.

Chamber of commerce officers for 2019-20 are President Mitch Schwartz (Millenium Software), First Vice President Debbie Greco Cohen (Greco Integrated Communications), Second Vice President Catherine O’Neill (Sullivan’s Quay), Third Vice President Katherine Crean (Apple Home Organization), Secretary David Heller (Golden Hands Therapies) and Treasurer Kathy Levinson (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage).

The directors are Mariann Dalimonte , Giuseppe DiBartolomeo (Home Run Electric), Lisa Donatelli (Douglas Elliman Real Estate), Beth Michalson Fiore (GRPHXStudio), William Gordon (Long Island Boat Rentals), Anthony Guzzello (Detective, Port Washington Police), Ayhan Hassan (Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Market and f.i.s.h. on main), Chrissy Kiernan (Village of Baxter Estates). Carl Lalena (Kiwanis Club), Justine Lennon (Phillips Insurance), Ken Magida, Esq., Marie Marcellino (Mainly Marketing, PW Calendar), Selwyn “Jerry” Rudnick (Kiwanis Club), Drina Scheiber (The Bart Group), Warren Schein, Laurie Scheinman (Scheinman Realty) and Jeff Stone (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage).

Kevin G. Schmutz, C.P.A. (Sheehan & Company) is the chamber’s accountant and Kenneth R. Tuch, Esq. is the chamber’s attorney. Warren Schein, Roy Smitheimer and Richard Strautman are past presidents and Bobbie Polay is the chamber’s executive director.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce