Cemetery Receives County Approval For Land Purchase

On March 22, the Nassau County Legislature unanimously approved a land acquisition request submitted by the Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington. The cemetery, which has operated its business in the same location since 1900, is currently in contract to purchase a small parcel of land on Beechwood Avenue from its current owners. The parcel is located alongside of existing Nassau Knolls property and will be used for cemetery purposes.

“Having been in business for well over 100 years, Knolls Cemetery has no new land to develop,” Knolls Cemetery General Manager Jim Gallante said. “This property will help us provide for the future needs of the residents of Nassau County. In addition, the house on the property has been abandoned for 20 years and is a terrible eyesore in the neighborhood. We are looking forward to dramatically improving the property and so is the Port Washington community.”

“It is a pleasure to be able to respond to Knolls Cemetery’s request to approve their application,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Because of the deplorable condition of the house on the property, several residents have contacted my office requesting that the county approve Knolls’ request so the house will be torn down and the property will be beautifully maintained.”

Feel free to contact County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton’s office about this or any other topic in District 11 at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

—Submitted by the office of Delia DeRiggi-Whitton