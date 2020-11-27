Celebrate The Holidays In Port

Believe it or not, the holiday season is approaching quickly. Although many of us have been stuck inside this year, it’s important to celebrate the holidays safely with your friends and family. Here are some local events in and around Port Washington that are taking place this holiday season.

Ice Skating

Ice skating is the perfect winter activity. The Port Washington Skating

Center, located at 70 Seaview Blvd. in Port Washington, is a great place to meet

up with friends, neighbors or family for an afternoon of socially distant fun and exercise. Due to COVID-19, public skating sessions have been postponed, however, the skating center is open for reserved skating sessions. Capacity is limited, reservations and advance payment online is required. No refunds or exchanges of time will be permitted once reservations have been made. Admission to reserved skating sessions is $18. For more information, call 516-484-6800 or visit www.pwskating.com to reserve ice sessions.

Make A Child Smile Toy And Food Drive

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and Port Washington Police Detective Anthony Guzzello will once again be holding their annual holiday toy and food drive. Drop off donations of non-perishable and new unwrapped toys to any of the locations throughout Port Washington from Nov. 21 until Dec. 19. All toys should be new and unwrapped. They will go to children in need in Port Washington.

The following businesses are drop-off locations:

– 3V Dental 91 Main St.

– Alper’s Hardware 81 Main St.

– Attelia Baby 162 Main St.

– Bach to Rock 1015 Port Wash. Blvd.

– Campbell’s Carpet 413 Main St.

– Delux Transportation 62 Main Street

– Diane’s Place Hair Salon 191 Main St.

– Douglas Elliman Real Estate 475 Port Washington Blvd.

– Happy Montessori School 40 Pleasant Ave.

– Healthy Kids Pediatrics 211 Main St.

– PW Federal CU 157 Main St

– Unlimited Sports Action 30 Beechwood Ave.

– Waterzooi 1029 Port Washington Blvd.

Port Holiday Magic-Small Business Saturday

On Nov. 28, Port Washington will be holding their annual Port Holiday Magic. The event is organized by the BID, Chamber of Commerce, Residents Forward and Landmark on Main Street with the support and cooperation of the Town of North Hempstead and the Port Washington Police District. The event includes all day special offers in stores throughout town. Santa will be riding a Fire Truck at noon. Live and recorded entertainment on the streets. Selfie Stations for holiday photos. Free street parking. For more information about participating stores, see page 10B or visit www.portholidaymagic.com.

At the Port Library:

Port Washington Play Troupe’s Kate Beckman Presents A Holiday Potpourri

Friday, Dec. 4, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

A virtual kaleidoscope of holiday-themed readings, performed by Kate Beckman, to reminisce, tickle and inspire in celebration of the season performed on Zoom. Zoom meeting information at PWPL.org/events.

Virtual Sandwiched In with Chris Vivas – A Visual History of Santa Claus

Friday, Dec. 4, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Think you know about Santa Claus? Think again! The legend of Santa began with St. Nicholas in modern-day Turkey. Christmas was banned in England and the early days of colonial America. The image of Santa was largely a product of commercialism. Join Professor Chris Vivas on Zoom as he explores the visual image of this iconic symbol of Christmas, generosity and the Season of Giving. Zoom meeting information at PWPL.org/events.

Noon Year’s Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Celebrate with your favorite librarians and countdown to “noon” as we get ready for the new year. This virtual program is for children ages birth to kindergarten with their adult; older siblings are always welcome. Register at PWPL.org/Children.