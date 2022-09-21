Celebrate Manorhaven Day

The Village of Manorhaven hosted Celebrate Manhorhaven Day on Manorhaven Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 10. The afternoon featured fun events, food booths, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the revitalized Manorhaven Boulevard.

Mayor John Popeleski, the Board of Trustees, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti, the Port Washington Police Department and Commissioners, and the Port Washington community came out to celebrate the village.

“The vision began in 2012 under the Giunta administration, and they developed a streetscape plan,” said Mayor Popeleski at the ribbon-cutting. “With the help of professionals, the revitalization of Manorhaven Boulevard and our business district division was taken a step further. The Avena administration secured a $6 million grant from Nassau County with the help of Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, who had spearheaded this project with us.”

“Now it continues with the Popeleski administration,” said Mayor Popeleski. “We see the fruits of so many people’s efforts, and we are watching the transformation of Manorhaven Boulevard and our business district as they complete their work on the wall, the bus shelters and the landscaping. I’m proud of this wonderful accomplishment, and I want to thank the members of all three administrations, our staff and the residents for their hard work and patience during this transition.”

DJ Tom Giovenco opened the event and played fun music for families to enjoy. Ayhan’s Restaurant and Yummy Gyro provided food for the event, and local vendors set up booths selling different products. Face Painter Amanda gave kids colorful makeovers, and Annabelle the Clown made balloon sculptures.

The day was a success, and everyone in attendance was able to celebrate the progress of the Village of Manorhaven.